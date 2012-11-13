LONDON, Nov 12 The London Bullion Market Association, the
leading trade body for precious metals traders, brokers and refiners, meets in
Hong Kong this week to discuss developments in the fast-growing gold industry.
RECENT NEWS
> LBMA meet forecasts gold at $1,843/oz by next Sept
> Indian gold demand seen recovering in 2013
> South Africa's Rand builds facility in Singapore
> China seeks to open gold market further
> China cbank says no timeframe on gold import licenses
> Chinese investors' hunger for gold abates-ICBC
> Barrick sees gold price at $2,000 in 2013
> China's Zijin sees gold output flat at 30 T in 2013
> China's AgBank plans precious metals trading overseas
> Swiss-based Metalor eyes Singapore gold refinery
RELATED STORIES
> Gold retreats as euro zone woes lift dollar, hurt stocks
> China gold demand seen at record high in 2012
> Hong Kong-China Sept gold flow jumps 23 pct on year
> Rich move valuables East, spooked by West's woes
COMMENT/ANALYSIS
> Investors opt for gold ahead of U.S. "fiscal cliff"
> Gold favours slow burn over surge post-Fed easing
GRAPHICS
> Inflation adjusted gold: r.reuters.com/pun62s
> Asset returns in 2012: link.reuters.com/muc46s
> Commodity returns in 2012 link.reuters.com/faz36s
(Compiled by Jan Harvey)