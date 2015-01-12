SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas has struck a codesharing agreement with
Copa Airlines, whose Panama City hub offers an array of
American destinations to Brazil's legion of U.S.-bound
travelers.
Gol said in a securities filing that the deal, which will
allow travelers to book trips on one airline with frequent flyer
miles from another, was pending approval by Brazil's civil
aviation authorities and antitrust regulator.
The airlines reached a similar agreement in 2005 which
expired in 2011.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by James Dalgleish)