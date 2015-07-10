SAO PAULO, July 10 U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc will expand its alliance with Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Intelligentes SA under a $446 million stock and loan agreement, Gol said on Friday in a statement.

Under the accord, Brazilian investment fund FIP Volluto will buy up to $90 million and Delta up to $56 million of new Gol preferred stock, and Delta will guarantee third-party loans to Gol of up to $300 million, the statement said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Wills)