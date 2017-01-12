Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
BRASILIA Jan 12 Brazilian airline Gol said on Thursday that total demand for seats on its flights fell 6.5 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year.
In December, the company said in a securities filing, demand for seats fell 3.7 percent compared with the same month the year before. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.