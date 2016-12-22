BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for next-generation trk inhibitor
* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195
SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects an EBIT margin of between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Gol expects to cut flights by between 5 and 7 percent next year as it adjusts its services to the recession in Brazil.
An industry gauge known as available-seat-kilometers (ASK) should be stable or fall up to 2 percent in 2017, Gol said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195
* Linn Energy announces sale of Salt Creek for $71.5 million and extinguishes all debt pro-forma of announced transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: