BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for a bond swap to June 8, while maintaining the terms of the exchange.
Gol said in a securities filing that by Wednesday bondholders had tendered $132.6 million worth of debt in the proposed restructuring deal, which involves creditors taking losses of up to 70 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.