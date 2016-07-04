BRASILIA, July 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said creditors
agreed to swap $174.7 million in notes and bonds in a debt
restructuring offer concluded last week.
The result fell short of Gol's expectations to restructure
$780 million of outstanding debt despite successive deadline
extensions. Gol said the swap will reduce its debt by $101.2
million and cut annual interest payment by $9.3 million.
Gol is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc
and has struggled with stiff competition, a sliding
currency and Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades.
($1 = 3.2318 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)