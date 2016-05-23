SAO PAULO May 23 Gol has extended the deadline for a bond swap by 10 days after questions from investors last week, the Brazilian airline said in a securities filing on Monday.

Bondholders can now participate in the exchange offer until Friday, said the company known formally as Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. By the end of last week, investors had tendered $124.5 million of the $780 million in outstanding debt that Gol is trying to restructure. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)