(Adds outlook, comments from executive, market reaction)
By Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Brazilian airline Gol
Linhas Aereas expects operating profit this
year to cover debt payments, marking a turning point for the
debt-burdened company after the country's stronger currency
helped it post a second-quarter net profit.
Gol issued a new forecast on Tuesday for earnings before
interest payments and taxes this year equal to between 4 percent
and 6 percent of revenue.
Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists that would
be enough to service its debts.
Shares of Gol jumped 5 percent in Sao Paulo trading to their
highest in 13 months.
The stronger outlook follows years of net losses and growing
debts as a severe recession, coupled with the nation's currency
hitting an all-time low last year, battered the profitability of
Brazilian airlines.
Gol's fuel, aircraft leasing and debt costs are denominated
overwhelmingly in dollars, while it makes most of its revenue in
Brazilian reais. The company's mounting debt burden led it to
negotiate a debt swap this year that was poorly received by
bondholders, about 20 percent of whom participated.
Rival airline Azul also signaled on Tuesday it had turned a
corner, as chairman and controlling owner David Neeleman told
newspaper Valor Economico that he expected an operating profit
this year and net profit in 2017. Azul representatives confirmed
the contents of the interview.
Gol trimmed its fleet by seven Boeing aircraft in the
first half of the year and plans to shed another 15 planes by
the end of the year, resizing the company due to weak demand
amid Brazil's worst economic downturn in generations.
The airline on Tuesday also posted a net profit of 309.5
million reais ($97 million) in the second quarter, following a
loss of 354.9 million reais a year earlier.
A roughly 10 percent rally in Brazil's currency
in the quarter helped to cut fuel costs by 28 percent from a
year ago and reduced Gol's debt load by around 778.8 million
reais in local terms.
($1 = 3.16 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Reese Ewing
in Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon)