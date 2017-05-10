(Adds details of earnings performance)
SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aéreas Inteligentes SA reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as rising
cargo revenue and tight cost controls contributed to a gradual
recovery despite fragile domestic demand.
First-quarter net income of 233 million reais ($74 million)
beat an average forecast of 151 million reais in a Reuters poll
of analysts. Profit fell 69 percent from a year ago, when
sale-leaseback arrangements for several aircraft provided a
one-time boost of 213 million reais, according to a securities
filing.
Passenger traffic edged up 1.3 percent on Gol's domestic
flights and fell 4.3 percent on international routes as the
airline cut its network 2 percent after two years of deep
recession.
However, cargo and other ancillary revenue jumped 27.3
percent from a year earlier to 13.2 of total net revenue, adding
to leading indicators of a gradual recovery in Latin America's
largest economy.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 42 percent
from a year earlier to 253 million reais, or 9.6 percent of net
revenue. Excluding the one-time effects of returned aircraft,
sale-leaseback contracts and a tax adjustment program, Gol said
EBIT would have jumped 54 percent.
($1 = 3.17 reais)
