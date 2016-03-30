SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas made deeper capacity cuts following a
heavy fourth-quarter loss as an economic crisis sapped demand
and weakened the local currency, driving up the cost of
servicing hefty foreign debts.
Gol reported a quarterly net loss of 1.130 billion reais
($311 million) in a late Tuesday securities filing, 79 percent
bigger than its loss a year earlier. The airline has posted a
loss in every quarter of the past four years. Its net loss in
2015 nearly tripled from a year earlier to 4.291 billion reais.
To cut costs in the face of stiff inflation and shrinking
demand, Gol said it planned to slash departures by 15 percent to
18 percent in 2016, deepening cuts from a prior forecast of
cutting 4 percent to 6 percent in the first half of the year.
Capacity measured by an industry gauge known as
available-seat-kilometers (ASK) is now expected to fall between
5 percent and 8 percent this year.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
tumbled 92 percent from a year earlier to 22 million reais.
Excluding aircraft rental costs, which are often denominated
in U.S. dollars, the industry measure known as EBITDAR dropped
17 percent to 399 million reais.
Gol announced on Monday it had hired PJT Partners to
advise on bolstering its capital structure and improving its
debt profile.
($1 = 3.632 Brazilian reais)
