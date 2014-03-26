SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has seen higher-than-expected jet fuel prices so far this year and expects additional pressure from the cost of fuel, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on a Wednesday conference call.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rentals, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, should continue to rise in 2014 but not as much as in 2013, executives said on the call.

Gol reported its eighth straight quarterly loss late on Tuesday as a decline in the real currency pushed up costs and worsened the impact of higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)