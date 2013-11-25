SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas could continue cutting its domestic network in
2014 if necessary, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on
Monday, highlighting uncertainty about economic growth.
Gol has forecast a stable outlook for flights in Brazil next
year after high jet fuel prices and weak demand forced it to
slash its network by about 14 percent since 2011.
"The forecast of stability (in 2014) should be considered a
ceiling. It does not mean we have ruled out future reductions,"
Kakinoff told investors in Sao Paulo. "A key factor that we are
not in a good position to predict is GDP."
Economists are expecting growth of Brazil's gross domestic
product to slow to 2.1 percent next year after expanding 2.5
percent in 2013, according to a central bank survey published on
Monday.
Gol is one of many Brazilian companies bracing for a tough
year ahead through layoffs, asset sales and other cutbacks aimed
at restoring profitability and bolstering balance sheets.
The struggles for Gol have been magnified by a weaker
currency driving up fuel costs and contributing to a net loss of
more than 2.9 billion reais ($1.3 billion) since the start of
2011.
Gol's rocky earnings and glum outlook have reinforced
concerns about the ability of Brazil's airlines to handle an
onslaught of foreign fans during the 2014 World Cup. Shrinking
domestic operations have led tourism officials to suggest
allowing foreign carriers to run routes within Brazil during the
tournament - a proposal opposed by the aviation minister.
Concerns about transporting an expected 600,000
international visitors to the soccer tournament are overblown,
said Gol's Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes.
"During the World Cup you have an increase in leisure but a
decrease in business travel," Lopes told Reuters in an
interview. "The net effect is already reflected in our
forecasts."