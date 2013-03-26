* Reduces flight schedule after $222 million fourth-quarter
loss
* Slashing flights by up to 10 percent in first half 2013
SAO PAULO, March 26 Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes SA is cutting back flights to
return to profitability, the Brazilian airline said on Tuesday
as it reported a steep quarterly loss.
Gol posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 447 million reais
($222 mln), according to a securities filing, compared with a
year-earlier profit of 54 million reais.
The airline is still struggling to establish operating
profitability after it expanded just as Brazil's air traffic
market was cooling and a drop in the nation's currency, the
real, drove up fuel and fleet costs.
Gol lost 210.1 million reais in the fourth quarter before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared with a
profit of 90.4 million reais a year earlier.
The airline said it expected to report an operating profit
for the first quarter, improving from a year earlier.
Gol said it planned to reduce flights by between 8 percent
and 10 percent in the first half of 2013 from a year earlier and
by about 7 percent in the full year from all of 2012. With that,
the airline is aiming to boost revenue per seat, an industry
gauge of profitability known as RASK, by at least 10 percent.