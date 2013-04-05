SAO PAULO, April 5 Shares of Brazilian airline
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reversed losses in
Friday afternoon trading and rose about 2 percent after Brazil's
government said it was considering extending financial aid to
the country's beleaguered airline sector.
Civil Aviation Minister Wellington Moreira Franco told
Reuters on Friday that the ministry asked state development bank
BNDES and industry regulator Anac for a series of
studies as it seeks ways to resolve some of the industry's
problems.
At 5:21 p.m. (2021 GMT), Gol shares were up 1.57 percent to
11.03 reais, after having fallen as low as 10.14 reais earlier
in the session.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)