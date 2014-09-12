BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Golab SA :
* Says settles legal dispute with its former shareholders Henryk Golab and Spain-based Henryk Golab SL
* Says under the terms of settlement company paid 400,000 zlotys and transfered 45,000 packs to store wool to Henryk Golab SL Source text for Eikon:
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.