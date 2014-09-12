Sept 12 Golab SA :

* Says settles legal dispute with its former shareholders Henryk Golab and Spain-based Henryk Golab SL

* Says under the terms of settlement company paid 400,000 zlotys and transfered 45,000 packs to store wool to Henryk Golab SL Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)