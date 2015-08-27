TEL AVIV Aug 27 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it plans to review the possible purchase of holdings in its competitor Golan Telecom.

This follows an invitation by Bank Rothschild, which Golan hired to represent its shareholders in a possible sale of the company.

"There is no assurance that the company will make an offer to purchase Golan Telecom nor as to the execution of such a sale," Cellcom said in a statement.

Golan, which has recruited 850,000 subscribers since launching in 2012, said on Wednesday its shareholders had hired an investment bank to explore options including putting the company up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying independent.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)