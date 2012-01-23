London Jan 23 Norwegian tanker operator
Golar LNG said on Monday it will reactivate up to three
1970s-built tankers, part of a sector-wider scramble to rebuild
balance sheets as short-term rents rise fivefold.
Golar bought the remaining 50 percent of the LNG Gandria
tanker for $19.5 million, noting that a final decision to
reactivate the 1977-built vessel after four years in lay up will
follow in a matter of weeks.
In addition, Golar committed $15 million for upgrades to
reactivate its Hilli tanker, built two years earlier.
"The Company is targeting her readiness for service prior to
the end of March 2012. Golar has already received proposals for
chartering of the vessel," according to a statement.
Golar's Gimi is on charter to GDF Suez following
reactivation last summer.
"The reintroduction of Gimi, Hilli, and Gandria in the
market will secure additional earnings growth for our company in
the next quarters while we are waiting for our first
newbuildings to come out in 2013," Golar chief executive Doug
Arnell said.
Increasing worldwide gas production and surging demand from
Japan has prompted a surprise turnaround in tanker earnings and
fueled a scramble to pin down any available shipping capacity.
Spot rental rates have risen more than fivefold to about
$150,000/day compared with the summer of 2010.