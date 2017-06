OSLO Jan 23 Golar LNG

* Golar bought the remaining 50% of the LNG Carrier Gandria

* The price has been agreed all-in at $19.5 million.

* A firm decision will be made on the vessel reactivation within the next few weeks.

* Golar also made a firm to commitment to reactivate the LNG Carrier Hilli

* The Company is targeting her readiness for service prior to the end of March 2012.

* Golar has already received proposals for chartering of the vessel.