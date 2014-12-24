Dec 24 Golar LNG Ltd
* Says signed Heads of Agreement with Societe Nationale De
Hydrocarbures (SNH) and Perenco Cameroon for development of a
floating liquefied natural gas export project
* Says project is located 20 kilometers off coast of
Cameroon and utilizing Golar's floating liquefaction technology
* Says it is expected that during H1 2015 definitive
commercial agreements will be executed and necessary licenses
and approvals secured for production, liquefaction, and export
of reserves
* Says production will commence in H1 2017
* Says deal premised on allocation of 500 bcf of natural gas
reserves from offshore Kribi fields, which will be exported to
global markets via goflng facility golar HIlli
* It is anticipated that the allocated reserves will be
produced at the rate of some 1.2 million tons of LNG per annum
over an approximate eight year period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)