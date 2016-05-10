May 10 Golar LNG Ltd said Oscar Spieler
would replace Gary Smith as chief executive, as the natural gas
shipping company realigns operations, including building up its
presence in the Brazilian power generation market.
The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with a private
equity firm for investments in Golar Power, its unit that holds
an interest in a 1.5 gigawatt power station in Sergipe, Brazil.
Spieler, who was Golar LNG's chief executive between July
2009 and June 2011, was responsible for the company's first
floating liquefied natural gas project.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)