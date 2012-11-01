LONDON Nov 1 Norwegian shipping firm Golar LNG on Thursday ordered its first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant due by 2015, betting that global demand for the fuel will continue to grow.

Under a deal with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard, Golar LNG ordered the conversion of one of its old LNG tankers into a floating LNG vessel (FLNGV), or production plant, at a cost expected by analysts to reach $600 million.

The shipping company, led by billionaire John Fredriksen, may order the conversion of a further two tankers, it said in a statement.

LNG demand is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade as countries move away from coal-fired power plants towards cleaner burning gas.

Fredriksen said FLNGV will open new markets for LNG as well as boost production capacity at a time of bottlenecks with "massive opportunities for growth in the next five to 10 years."

The move potentially paves the way for Golar LNG to leapfrog rivals by entering the upstream arm of the business long denied to shipping companies.

"This gives Golar the chance to enter the upstream segment, for example, by partnering with companies to monetize gas in west Africa that would otherwise be flared," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Stavseth said.

Oil drillers produce gas as a byproduct which is often flared on-site given its low value compared with crude oil.

Stavseth said Golar's ability to liquefy and sell stranded gas purchased at a discount will keep its shipments of LNG comparatively cheap at a time of rising global demand.

Unlike Shell's Prelude floating LNG project, the plant envisaged by Golar will be moored close to shore and supplied largely by pipelines, not distant offshore gas fields.

"The floating solution gives customers increased flexibility, quicker development times and the unique ability to develop reserves that are currently uneconomic," Golar said in a statement.

"It further gives them an opportunity to capitalize on the large global gas spreads and the attractive economics associated with gas as an energy resource," it added.

U.S. gas prices recently bounced off 20-year lows to about $3 a million British thermal units (mmBtu), compared with $9/mmBtu in Europe and $13.50/mmBtu in Asia.

Golar's floating LNG plant will have maximum capacity of 2 million tonnes/year.

Keppel will start front end engineering design work in November and vessel conversion should begin around mid-2013, Golar said.

The first conversion will be ready by the first-quarter 2015, it added.