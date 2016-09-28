RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 GG Power, a joint
venture between Britain's Golar LNG Ltd and Brazil's
GenPower Participacoes SA, plans to start construction of its
1,500 megawatt natural-gas-fired power plant in November, in the
Brazilian state of Sergipe, a local government official said.
Site preparation and grading is already underway and
physical construction of the $850 million plant and its floating
offshore oil terminal is set to move in little more than a
month, said Jose de Oliveira Junior, economic affairs adviser to
the Sergipe-state government.
The Port of Sergipe Thermoelectric Plant, slated to be one
of the largest gas-fired power generation stations in Brazil,
will be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplied by Exxon
Mobil Corp and delivered through a new floating natural
gas storage and regasification facility to be built as part of
the project.
Located near Aracaju, the state capital, the plant is
scheduled to open by 2020 under contracts it won from the
Brazilian government at auction in 2015.
The government hopes the plant will help supplement
hydropower during dry seasons and the growing electricity demand
of Brazil's power grid, Oliveira Junior said.
Planners are also looking to large amounts of discovered but
untapped gas off Sergipe's coast to eventually expand gas-fired
generation capacity at the same site, he added.
