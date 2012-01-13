* Day rate of $137,000 boosts Golar shares
* Japanese trading house Marubeni fronts for TEPCO
* Golar targets $200,000/day leases
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Walter Gibbs
LONDON/OSLO, Jan 13 - Norway's Golar liquefied natural
gas (LNG) on Friday agreed to lease one of its modern tankers to
a major Japanese energy firm for 3 years in a deal that will
boost second-quarter earnings as high demand push profits to
record highs.
The company's share price rallied more than 2 percent in
Oslo trading after it said the lease would add $45 million to
Golar's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization.
The Golar Arctic, a modern vessel, will be delivered to its
new leaseholder in March after its existing contract expires,
fetching the shipper a record $137,000/day rate for a long-term
charter, shipping brokers said.
Japanese trading house Marubeni has fronted the charter on
behalf of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), which has a 3-year
deal to import LNG from Abu Dhabi, trade sources said.
The deal will add approximately $11.25 million to the
company's second-quarter earnings, while a separate 3-year lease
also commencing in March will bring the combined contribution to
$21 million.
"In addition, Golar LNG has two similar vessels due for
contract renewal in Q2 2012, implying further upside potential
to our estimates," DNB markets analyst Nicolay Dyvik said in a
note.
Billionaire shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, Golar's
chairman, said he expected the LNG shipping market to "remain
strong for some time", according to a statement.
"Therefore we are extremely optimistic about the on-going
performance of the existing fleet and our investment in newbuild
carriers," he said.
"Golar has multiple open positions extending from present
out into 2014 which creates a solid basis for aggressive future
growth of our company."
Golar seeks to reap the benefits of surging global shipping
demand after placing orders for nine LNG tankers from South
Korean shipyards, not all of which are committed to long-term
projects.
According to one shipping broker, Golar is targetting a spot
rental rate of $200,000 per day.
That's far ahead of current spot rates of around $150,000,
brokers said.