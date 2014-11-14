(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

* Yen at seven-year low vs dollar

* TOCOM gold prices at three-month high

* Premiums in China, Singapore tick up

By A. Ananthalakshmi

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Consumers in Japan sold gold jewellery and bars as yen-priced bullion hit three-month highs and the Japanese currency slid, while buying interest elsewhere in Asia picked up.

Global gold prices tumbled to their lowest since April 2010 last week due to a strong dollar, U.S. economic optimism and technical selling. Prices steadied above those lows this week, but still remained under pressure.

In Japan, however, consumers were not helped by the lower prices as the yen traded at a seven-year low versus the dollar. TOCOM gold futures were at their highest since August.

"Consumers are happy to sell bars and scrap. We buy from them and export to refineries overseas," said a source from one of the biggest gold dealers in Tokyo.

About 1 tonne of gold was sold to his firm in October alone, and the selling pace has increased in November, the source said.

Another Tokyo dealer said stronger equities were also keeping Japanese consumers away from safe-haven gold. The Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Friday.

Bullion prices in Tokyo are at a discount of up to $1 an ounce to the global benchmark, these dealers said.

Elsewhere in Asia, physical buying picked up this week as prices steadied above a 4-1/2-year low after an intense sell-off since Oct. 31.

Immediately after the sell-off, physical buyers were reluctant to enter the market. Even China, which typically sees bargain hunting at lower prices, stayed away on expectations of lower prices.

"The physical players are coming back in because the market has sort of stabilized," said a trader with a top bullion bank in Hong Kong.

Prices in China were $1-$3 per ounce higher than the global benchmark this week. Last week, they were largely at discounts.

The demand in Asia, however, is still far short of record purchases seen last year.

In Singapore, a dealer said though she was getting a lot of queries on gold purchases, very few changed to orders.

"No one expects prices to sustain," she said. "We are facing some difficulty passing off higher premiums charged by refiners."

Premiums in Singapore were stable around $1.50 an ounce, while in Hong Kong they edged up slightly to $1.40. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)