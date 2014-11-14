(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* Yen at seven-year low vs dollar
* TOCOM gold prices at three-month high
* Premiums in China, Singapore tick up
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Consumers in Japan sold gold
jewellery and bars as yen-priced bullion hit three-month highs
and the Japanese currency slid, while buying interest elsewhere
in Asia picked up.
Global gold prices tumbled to their lowest since
April 2010 last week due to a strong dollar, U.S. economic
optimism and technical selling. Prices steadied above those lows
this week, but still remained under pressure.
In Japan, however, consumers were not helped by the lower
prices as the yen traded at a seven-year low versus the
dollar. TOCOM gold futures were at their highest since
August.
"Consumers are happy to sell bars and scrap. We buy from
them and export to refineries overseas," said a source from one
of the biggest gold dealers in Tokyo.
About 1 tonne of gold was sold to his firm in October alone,
and the selling pace has increased in November, the source said.
Another Tokyo dealer said stronger equities were also
keeping Japanese consumers away from safe-haven gold. The Nikkei
share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Friday.
Bullion prices in Tokyo are at a discount of up to $1 an
ounce to the global benchmark, these dealers said.
Elsewhere in Asia, physical buying picked up this week as
prices steadied above a 4-1/2-year low after an intense sell-off
since Oct. 31.
Immediately after the sell-off, physical buyers were
reluctant to enter the market. Even China, which typically sees
bargain hunting at lower prices, stayed away on expectations of
lower prices.
"The physical players are coming back in because the market
has sort of stabilized," said a trader with a top bullion bank
in Hong Kong.
Prices in China were $1-$3 per ounce higher than the global
benchmark this week. Last week, they were largely at discounts.
The demand in Asia, however, is still far short of record
purchases seen last year.
In Singapore, a dealer said though she was getting a lot of
queries on gold purchases, very few changed to orders.
"No one expects prices to sustain," she said. "We are facing
some difficulty passing off higher premiums charged by
refiners."
Premiums in Singapore were stable around $1.50 an ounce,
while in Hong Kong they edged up slightly to $1.40.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)