By Rajendra Jadhav and A. Ananthalakshmi
| MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 17
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 17 Indian gold demand
remained sluggish this week as concerns over a weak monsoon
forced farmers, key to the country's bullion demand, to cut back
spending.
Indian prices are at a discount of around $1 an ounce to the
global benchmark, said traders.
Nearly two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural
areas where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth for
millions who have no access to the formal banking system.
"Demand is quite weak compared to last month," said Mangesh
Devi, a jeweller from the western state of Maharashtra whose
customers are mainly sugar cane and vegetable growers.
"Farmers are giving priority to buy seeds and fertilisers.
Farmers don't have surplus money to buy gold as last year's
drought has affected their income," Devi said.
Indian farmers usually start sowing summer-sown crops with
the arrival of monsoon rains in June.
Policymakers in India are worried about the prospect of a
second straight year of drought for the first time in nearly
three decades after the country's weather office forecast below-
average rains this summer. Monsoon rains in June-September are
vital for half of India's farmland that lacks irrigation.
"Demand will remain weak in next few weeks unless prices
fall below 26,000 rupees (per 10 grams)," said a Mumbai-based
bank dealer.
A sharp slide in Indian demand could add to pressure on
global gold prices. India was the top consumer of the metal in
2014, and the second biggest after China in the first quarter of
this year.
Demand elsewhere in Asia also remained tepid due to
expectations of a further drop in gold prices and better returns
from surging equities in China.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were about $1-$2 an
ounce, little changed from last week. Premiums in Singapore held
at around $1 an ounce.
In Hong Kong, premiums dipped slightly to 70 cents to $1 an
ounce, from about 80 cents to $1 last week.
"The tight price range over the last few months is not
bringing a lot of physical demand. Many buyers think prices will
fall further due to expectations of U.S. interest rate hike,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
"The dollar has to weaken significantly for the demand to
come back," he said.
Some analysts have also said physical demand could pick up
if prices drop below $1,150.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)