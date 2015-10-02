MUMBAI/SINGAPORE Oct 2 Gold prices in India
continued to trade at a discount for a fourth straight week,
while premiums in China fell before it went on a week-long
national holiday, in signs of sluggish demand in top consuming
region Asia.
Persistent weakness in India and China, which together
account for about half of global demand, could add more pressure
on gold prices, already reeling from a looming U.S.
interest rate hike.
In India, retail demand dwindled due to the start of Shradh,
a two-week period considered an inauspicious time to buy gold,
property or any big purchases.
Demand was also reduced by a weak monsoon that has eroded
farmers' income. Two-thirds of Indian gold demand comes from
rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.
"Prices are attractive, but retail demand has moderated due
to the start of Shradh," said Kumar Jain, vice-president of the
Mumbai Jewellers Association.
Discounts remained steady from last week at $6-$8 an ounce
to the global benchmark.
"Local refiners are aggressively selling due to duty
advantage they are getting on dore import," said a Mumbai-based
bullion dealer with a private bank.
A lower import duty of 8.24 percent on dore, versus the
10.30 percent on refined gold, is helping refiners offer a
bigger discount than banks, he said.
In top consumer China, premiums slipped to $1-$2 an ounce
this week, from around $5 early last week, before markets closed
on Thursday for a week-long holiday.
Robust imports across the region since July, when gold price
dropped to a 5-1/2-year low, was also adding to woes in the
physical market.
"There is an oversupply in the precious space," said a
dealer with a bullion bank in Hong Kong. "There was a lot of
enthusiasm earlier with the price drop but now not so much."
"Physical demand is subdued so we are in a situation where
we are stuck with the metal," he said.
However, things could pick up as the fourth quarter is a
seasonally strong period for gold demand in both the countries.
Chinese demand is expected to pick up from the ongoing
Golden Week holiday, when millions of people travel and spend
more than usual, boosting retail sales, and lasts until Lunar
New Year early next year.
In India too, an auspicious period kicks off around
mid-October.
"After Shradh, demand will improve significantly as
festivals and wedding season are lined up," said Mumbai
Jewellers Association's Jain.
(Editing by Anand Basu)