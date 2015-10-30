SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Oct 30 Gold demand in Asia saw some uptick towards the end of the week, after a muted start, as the metal's drop to a three-week low attracted buyers.

Local premiums, however, remained largely unmoved, a sign that demand hasn't picked up in a significant way.

Gold fell to a three-week low of $1,144.20 an ounce this week after the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. rate hike in December.

"Buying in most of the region is picking up," said a Singapore-based bullion dealer. "Not a lot, but we are seeing small quantities moving."

Physical demand in the second half has been better compared to the first half, as prices dropped to a six-year low in July. But the pace of buying has slowed as uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. rate hike has clouded the metal's price outlook.

Some in the industry had expected physical demand to pick up robustly if prices fell below the key $1,150 level, but the muted reaction this week showed consumers were waiting for further declines.

"People are not looking at any particular level. A fall of $30-$40 an ounce in a single session will definitely generate some demand," said another Singapore-based dealer.

Premiums in Singapore, a major bullion trading centre, remained around $1 an ounce.

In China, premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange remained around $2 an ounce all this week, reflecting only tepid reaction to the price drop.

In India, retail demand moderated this week after last week's increase due to the Dussehra festival.

Discounts, however, eased slightly to $7 to $11 an ounce to the global benchmark, from last week's $8 to $12 as global prices dropped.

"Most consumers prefer buying during festivals. Now they will make purchases during Diwali," said a dealer with a Mumbai-based bullion importing bank.

Next month, India will celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, considered auspicious time periods to buy bullion.

The pick-up in sales, however, could be limited by a weak monsoon that has hurt farmers' income in rural areas, which account for nearly two-thirds of total Indian demand.

Monsoon rainfall this year has been lower than expected due to the El Nino weather pattern.

Ample supply from robust imports earlier in the year is also keeping prices at a discount.

"Jewellers have bought enough gold for Diwali. Now they are waiting for a sharp correction in prices," said another bullion dealer based in Mumbai. (Editing by Sunil Nair)