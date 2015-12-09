* Recovery in prices this week hurt Indian demand
* Premiums dip to 20 cents to $1, from up to $2 last week
* Chinese demand strong ahead of spring festival
By Rajendra Jadhav and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold premiums in India
fell this week as a quick rebound in prices prompted consumers
to postpone purchases, but buying interest in China remained
strong ahead of the spring festival early next year.
Typically, the fourth quarter is a strong demand period for
the top two gold consumers, but a weak monsoon in India has hurt
incomes of farmers, a key gold-buying section of the population.
Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas where
jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.
India's gold demand in the key December quarter is likely to
fall to the lowest level in eight years, industry officials have
said.
Demand this week was also hurt by a recovery in prices.
Global gold prices fell to a near-six-year low last week
due to a looming U.S. interest rate hike and dollar strength,
but recovered modestly this week on short-covering.
Indian dealers were charging a premium of 20 cents to $1 an
ounce over the global benchmark this week, compared to $1.25 to
$2 last week.
"Right now demand is very weak since prices have recovered,"
said Ghanshyam Nichani, owner of Dhanraj Jewellers in Mumbai.
"People are making purchase for weddings. Such buying
remains price-sensitive. They advance purchases if prices drop
or they delay purchases if prices rise," Nichani said.
Indian prices moved to a premium in the early part of
November, after being at a discount for over two months on weak
demand and oversupply in the market.
Prices, however, could move back to a discount soon, dealers
said.
"In November, banks and others made ample imports. Supplies
are more than enough," said a Mumbai-based bank dealer with a
gold importing private bank. "Gold could start trading at a
discount if demand remains weak for the next few days."
Elsewhere, in top gold consumer China, the rebound in prices
did not hit demand.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have largely held
between $3 and $5 over the last two weeks.
"Demand is much more than that in September and October as
gold is near multi-year lows," said a dealer with a gold
importing Chinese bank.
"As we get close to the spring festival and the Chinese New
Year, more and more people are buying gold jewellery and gifts,"
he said.
Demand will stay robust until the Chinese New Year day in
early February, he said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and A. Ananthalakshmi
in Singapore; Editing by Sunil Nair)