* India gold prices at discount of up to $8/oz
* Dealers adequately stocked after strong imports
* Weak monsoon dents demand from rural areas
By Rajendra Jadhav and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Gold discounts in
India, the world's second-biggest consumer, widened this week
as dealers struggled to offload stocks amid sluggish demand.
Dealers were offering discounts of $6 to $8 an ounce to the
global spot benchmark this week, compared to discounts of
$4 to $6 last week.
The value of India's August gold imports jumped 140 percent
from the same month a year ago to $4.96 billion, the trade
ministry said this week. This followed a 62 percent jump in
imports in July from a year ago to $2.97 billion.
Imports have been on the rise due to lower prices and
expectations of robust purchases, but demand has been soft due
to a weak monsoon.
"Anticipating robust demand everyone in the supply chain was
buying last month. But demand is not as good as expected," said
Daman Prakash Rathod, director at Chennai-based wholesaler MNC
Bullion.
"Now everyone is trimming purchases. Imports will be much
lower this month."
Industry officials say poor monsoon rainfall has raised
concerns over rural demand, which accounts for two-thirds of
India's total gold demand.
Rains have been 16 percent below average so far over the
four-month monsoon season that ends this month, due to an El
Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across
Asia and east Africa but heavy rains in South America.
"I am offering a discount of $7, but still there are fewer
buyers in the market," said a Mumbai-based bank dealer.
Demand during the key festival period in the last quarter of
the year may remain subdued, he said.
Slack demand from India could hurt global prices, already
reeling from uncertainty over a looming U.S. interest rate hike.
Elsewhere in Asia, gold purchases remained moderately good,
dealers said.
In top consumer China, premiums rose this week to $5-$6 an
ounce from around $4 last week. In Hong Kong, premiums were
largely unchanged at $1.10-$1.30 an ounce.
"The peak season is coming soon in India and China. We
should see demand emerging gradually in the next few weeks,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers Ltd
in Hong Kong. "For now, people are waiting to see how prices
move after the Federal Reserve meeting and the dollar strength."
The U.S. central bank is due to make a policy decision on
interest rates on Thursday, with a hike in rates expected to
dent bullion prices.
A significant drop below $1,100 an ounce could trigger
strong buying interest in Asia, traders have said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)