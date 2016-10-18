Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
SINGAPORE Delegates to the annual conference by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) expect gold to rebound to well above $1,300 an ounce over the next 12 months.
Spot gold is seen at $1,347.40 an ounce by October next year. Gold has shed 8 percent from a two-year high in July amid expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike by year-end. It was trading at about $1,262 on Tuesday.
A separate Reuters poll of some delegates to the conference predicted that gold would recover to above $1,300 an ounce next year as a pickup in physical demand counters more potential U.S. rate increases.
Silver, which has gained 27 percent this year to outpace gold, is projected to hit $20.90 an ounce by October 2017, the LBMA poll showed. Platinum is forecast at $1,055.30 an ounce and palladium is seen at $752.50.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
HONG KONG Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday following modest gains in U.S. shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy.