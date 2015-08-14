MANILA/MUMBAI Aug 14 Gold's longest run of
price gains in three months kept Asian buyers on the sidelines
this week, steadying physical premiums in top consumers China
and India.
Yuan-denominated gold prices in China, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, spiked more than 5
percent this week, boosted in part by investors seeking a secure
store of value after Beijing devalued the yuan, traders said.
But gold's upturn stalled as the yuan firmed after China's
central bank said there was no reason for it to fall further
given the country's strong economic fundamentals.
Spot gold slipped from a three-week high of $1,126 an
ounce on Thursday after a five-day rally that was its longest
since May.
"At the moment, there are more sellers than buyers in Hong
Kong or in China," said William Wong, assistant head of dealing
at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Gold is sold in Hong Kong at a premium of $1-$1.20 an ounce
over the global spot benchmark, unchanged from last week, said
Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers.
There was some physical buying when gold breached $1,100 an
ounce, but it fizzled when the price rose to $1,120, said Leung.
"The (yuan) devaluation is making people uncertain about the
economy," said Leung. "If gold prices hold at current levels,
maybe some physical demand will come back a bit."
China's gold demand this year is expected to at least hold
steady with last year at just under 1,000 tonnes and is unlikely
be dented by the yuan devaluation, the World Gold Council (WGC)
said on Thursday.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange recovered to about $4
an ounce, around the same level as last week, after diving into
a deep discount shortly after China's yuan devaluation on
Tuesday.
Premiums in India, the world's No. 2 gold consumer, hovered
between $1.10 to $2 an ounce over global spot, from $1.30-$2.10
last week, as supply outstripped demand.
"The spike in prices moderated retail jewellery demand.
Investment demand is negligible right now," said Daman Prakash
Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
Gold prices in India have risen more than 6 percent
since hitting their lowest level in four years in late July.
"The depreciating rupee is making buyers nervous. They don't
know how the rupee will behave in coming weeks," Rathod said.
The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in nearly two years on
Thursday.
India's gold demand in the second half of 2015 could rise by
more than a quarter from a year before as lower prices encourage
buying during the peak festival season towards year-end, the WGC
said.
"Jewellers have healthy inventory due to higher purchases
made since the last week of July. Now they are waiting for
prices to correct before large-scale buying," said a
Mumbai-based bank dealer.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila and Rajendra Jadhav
in Mumbai; Editing by Joseph Radford)