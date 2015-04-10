(Repeats story to more subscribers, with no change in text)
* Gold trading not far below a seven-week high
* Asian premiums steady, Shanghai flipped to steep discount
* Indian gold demand could pick up ahead of festival
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Meenakshi Sharma
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 10 Gold buying in Asia
was slow this week as firmer spot prices turned off potential
buyers, especially in China, and a weak monsoon threatened
demand in India.
Spot gold is trading just below $1,200 an ounce on
Friday and not far below a seven-week high reached earlier in
the week, frustrating Chinese buyers who were hoping for a
steeper decline in prices.
"Nobody wants to buy gold when it's around $1,200," said
Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong. "Right now, the stock market is a more profitable
investment than the gold market."
Reflecting slack demand, physical gold flipped to a discount
of as much as $16 an ounce over the global spot benchmark on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange earlier in the week, before returning to
a small premium.
Premiums in Hong Kong were also steady at between $1 and
$1.30 an ounce, said Leung.
"Because of China's anti-corruption drive and economic
reforms, I think physical gold demand in the mainland would only
increase moderately this year," said Mark To, head of research
at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
China's economy is forecast to grow this year at its slowest
pace in 25 years.
In India, gold premiums were largely steady at $3 an ounce
over international prices, but dealers expect demand to improve
ahead of Akshay Tritiya this month, a key gold buying festival.
"Demand is slowly picking up ahead of Akshay Tritiya and
weddings in May, but poor rainfall this season might hurt demand
from the rural sector," said Karan Vasa, marketing head at
Riddisiddhi Bullions.
Nearly 60 percent of India's gold demand comes
from rural areas that depend on the monsoon, which was weak this
year.
India's gold demand could drop to 700 tonnes this year,
said Prithviraj Kothari, vice president of India Bullion &
Jewellers' Association, as millions of Indian farmers hit by
erratic weather trim gold purchases.
Indian consumer demand for gold jewellery and investment
reached 842.7 tonnes last year, according to data from the World
Gold Council.
