* Singapore Exchange announces physical gold contract launch
* Shanghai Gold Exchange chief says wants to have China gold
fix
* London fix under regulatory scrutiny
* Liquidity could be an issue for Asian contracts
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 25 China and Singapore are vying
to provide feasible gold price benchmarks in Asia, as calls grow
in the top consuming region for more localized pricing of the
precious metal at a time when the global benchmark is under
regulatory scrutiny.
Singapore said at an industry conference on Wednesday it
would launch a physical gold contract on an exchange to create a
transparent form of pricing.
China, at the same conference, said it wanted to have a
bigger influence on the global gold market and would like to
have its own price 'fix'.
The moves underscore rising pressure from Asia, home to the
top two gold consumers - China and India - to have pricing
references that better reflect the region's market dynamics, and
the growing disenchantment with prices set in the West.
The London fix, the global benchmark for spot gold prices
that is determined by a group of four banks over a
teleconference, is being investigated by regulators in Europe
and the United States under suspicion it may have been
manipulated.
"Why should a country that is importing gold use a benchmark
in London or the United States? Why can't they have their own
benchmark?" Jeremy East, global head of metals trading at
Standard Chartered, said at the conference.
China and India account for more than half of global gold
consumption but Asia still largely relies on the London fix for
reference. The fix is set twice daily, at 1030 and 1500 London
time - both much after Asian markets close.
The strength of Asian demand and a push by countries such as
China and Singapore to be trading hubs have led them to explore
providing benchmarks.
China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of gold, is
set to launch three physical gold contracts in an international
exchange in Shanghai's pilot free trade zone. It is also looking
to launch gold derivatives later.
"We should have gold fixing, pricing done in China itself,"
Xu Luode, chairman of the state-backed Shanghai Gold Exchange
(SGE), told the industry conference on Wednesday.
Singapore's gold contract, expected to be launched in
September, will be the first wholesale 25 kilobar contract to be
offered globally and comprises a series of six daily contracts,
the Singapore Exchange said in a statement.
The city-state wants to become a hub for precious metals
trading. In 2012, it scrapped sales tax for investment-grade
gold, and has since seen many banks open up gold vaults. Swiss
refiner Metalor will officially launch Singapore's first
precious metals refinery later this week.
"Having a local price for local markets ensures that markets
are more efficient and that the price accurately reflects where
the metal is locally trading," said Ruth Crowell, chief
executive of industry group London Bullion Market Association.
"As more markets develop, local prices for precious metals
will become more tailored."
CME Group Inc, the world's No.1 futures exchange,
plans to launch a physically deliverable gold futures contract
in Asia, most likely in Hong Kong, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters in April.
LIQUIDITY CHALLENGE
The Asian contracts, however, face the significant challenge
of drumming up liquidity, if past experience is any guide.
CME's COMEX gold contract is the most-traded bullion futures
contract, with 2013 volumes nearly four times higher than the
second-biggest gold contract, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
according to Thomson Reuters GFMS.
The Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange - which used to trade gold
and silver futures - shut down last year, partly because of low
volumes. Regulators later found suspected irregularities in the
firm's operations.
And in 2010, the Singapore Exchange launched a gold contract
but later pulled it on weak investor appetite.
"If you need a price discovery function, then COMEX serves
us pretty well," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for
Standard Bank in Tokyo. "The fact is the liquidity is there and
not in the local exchanges."
But the regulatory scrutiny and accusations of manipulation
of the London fix is providing an added impetus to the
development of local prices in Asia, some traders said.
"It's the new age for pricing because with the London fix
under trouble, there is going to be more and more local
importance," said a trader with a major bullion bank.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)