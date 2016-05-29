SYDNEY May 29 Gold output in Australia, the
world's second biggest producer, slipped 2 percent in the first
quarter, due in part to mining of lesser grade ores during a
period of higher bullion prices, a survey released on Sunday
showed.
Australian gold production reached some 71 tonnes in the
first quarter, around 1.5 tonnes, or 2 percent lower, than the
previous quarter, according to the survey by sector consultants
Surbiton Associates in Melbourne.
"Many operators have the flexibility to trim their grades
and still make a reasonable profit," said Surbiton's director,
Sandra Close. "If the overall grade is reduced by just a
fraction of a gram per tonne, it will reduce the total gold
output by several tonnes."
Close said mining companies had preserved some richer grade
ores for leaner times while gold prices firmed in the first
quarter, leading to the decline. That strategy may not play out
in the current quarter as gold prices once again contract.
Gold prices have been falling for most of the second
quarter, both in U.S. dollar and Australian dollar
terms.
Since late April, the Australian dollar has fallen
5.8 percent against the U.S. dollar, while the U.S. dollar gold
price has dropped 6.5 percent.
"Gold has been on the back foot for a month now," said
Warwick Grigor, a director of fund manager Far East Capital.
"Had it not been for the simultaneous fall in the Australian
dollar, the market reaction would have been greater," Grigor
said.
The U.S. gold price last week suffered its biggest fall
since early November - its fourth straight weekly decline -
amid growing expectations that a U.S. interest rate hike may be
on the cards sooner rather than later.
A reversal in economic policy in Australia that led to the
country's first rate hike in a year this month also has kept
downward pressure on the Australian dollar, which was helping
some producers maintain margins as prices dropped, according to
Jake Klein, executive chairman of Evolution Mining,
Australia's second biggest gold miner.
"Five years ago, Australia would have been in the
highest-cost quartile of gold miners," Klein said.
"Today it is probably the lowest, in absolute terms and also
when taking into account the weaker Australian dollar," Klein
said. "That has been a great help."
Australia's gold output was 285 tonnes in 2015, a distant
second to the roughly 450 tonnes dug out of mines in China last
year, according to industry data.
A decade ago, South Africa was the top gold producer
followed by the United States, Australia and China.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Simao)