SYDNEY Nov 27 Gold miners in Australia,
motivated by a weak currency, are overcoming inclement weather
to dig deeper for more bullion, quarterly production figures
released on Sunday show.
Third quarter output in Australia, which mines more gold
than any other country besides China, climbed 3 percent, or 2
tonnes (64,301 troy ounces) to 75 tonnes from the same period a
year ago, despite heavy rainfall that flooded some pits and
slowed operations, Melbourne-based Surbiton Associates said in
its latest output tally.
"It was a good performance given the wet weather that took
its toll on some of the gold producers," said Sandra Close, a
director of Surbiton Associates. "Overall, local producers have
continued to take advantage of the higher Australian dollar gold
prices that have prevailed for much of 2016."
Gold prices spiked to A$$1,760 per ounce in the run up to
the U.S. presidential election, reflecting safe-haven bets by
investors over the outcome. This followed Britain's vote to
leave the European Union in June, when Australian
dollar-denominated gold prices rose to a record of more than
A$1,830 per ounce.
"So far, throughout much of 2016, gold has traded in
Australian dollar terms mostly between A$1,600 and A$1,800 per
ounce and averaged near A$1,700 per ounce," Close said.
This is a sharp contrast to U.S. dollar gold, which
plummeted to 9-1/2-month lows on Friday, and a third
consecutive weekly decline, as investors sold on factors
including expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise.
A Federal Reserve interest rate hike in mid-December, while
negative for U.S. dollar bullion, would likely lead to further
weakening in the Australian currency, buffeting local mines,
according to Close.
The likelihood of rising U.S. interest rates and some of the
proposed policies of President-elect Trump have boosted the
value of the U.S. dollar and have seen Wall Street rise to
record highs. Both of these factors are negative for gold.
"But the local gold industry has the benefit of the exchange
rate effect," she said.
