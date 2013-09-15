Sept 15 Top global gold miner Barrick Gold
, whose shares have declined by nearly half this year,
could see its stock rebound if it attracts an activist
shareholder who prompts management to quicken its pace in
shedding assets, according to a report in Monday's edition of
Barron's.
Toronto-based Barrick could be "targeted by many activist
funds," the Barron's said.
Barrick's management has pledged to show more capital
discipline instead of concentrating on growth, a move that could
lure activist shareholders to the company's shares, the
newspaper said.
It cited an analysis by Indiana-based investment firm Two
Fish Management as saying Barrick could unlock shareholder value
by selling or spinning off mining operations outside the
Americas, and by putting its Nevada-based mining assets into a
master limited partnership vehicle.
Such moves could leave the firm with core mining assets in
North and South America that are among "the most attractive in
the world," Barron's said.
While Barrick's U.S.-traded shares traded for $17.72
on Friday, Two Fish values them at as much as $44. That
valuation could be overly optimistic, Barron's said.
Calls to Barrick seeking comment, were not returned.
Barrick has already begun selling some of its assets.
Reuters reported last month that Barrick had agreed to sell
three of its high-cost gold mines in Australia for $300 million,
the latest move to re-shape its portfolio and focus on lower
cost mining operations in the face of falling metals prices,
after the company amassed $11.6 billion in net debt.
Since late August when it reached a three-month high of
$1,430 an ounce, the price of gold has fallen by nearly 8
percent.