By Clara Denina
LONDON, March 19 Six participants will be
involved in setting the first London Bullion Market Association
(LBMA) gold price, an electronic benchmark brought in to replace
the London gold fix, Intercontinental Exchange said on Thursday.
The four current members of the century-old gold fix,
Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia
and Societe Generale, will be taking part in the new
process on March 20.
ICE gave no details of who the other participants would be,
but said no Chinese banks would take part.
Gold fixings have taken place since 1919. The last ever gold
fix, a twice-daily conference call to set the price that
producers, consumers and investors commonly use to trade and
value the metal, will be 1500 GMT on Thursday.
The gold, silver, platinum and palladium fixes came under
increased scrutiny in the wake of a scandal in financial markets
over rigging of interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks.
Fixing participants said last year that they would no longer
operate the processes.
"Can we guarantee there is never going to be manipulation?
No. But the surveillance is strong with (an) audit trail and
regulation is strong," Finbarr Hutcheson, President of ICE
Benchmark Administration Ltd, said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Veronica Brown,
Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)