LONDON, March 21 The UK Treasury said on
Wednesday there were no plans to add to Britain's gold reserves,
after finance minister George Osborne said in a presentation of
the budget that he would take the opportunity to rebuild the
country's reserves.
"What the Chancellor (finance minister) is talking about here
is rebuilding the official reserves, so it's not gold-specific.
It's just over financing the deficit this year by 6 billion
pounds ($9.51 billion) in 2012-13 to build up the official
reserves," a Treasury spokesman said.
Osborne said in presenting the country's budget for fiscal
2012-2013: "We are also taking the opportunity to rebuild
Britain's reserves, which had fallen to historically low levels.
I can confirm our gold holdings have risen in value to 11
billion pounds."
When asked if the Treasury had plans to increase the amount
of gold Britain holds, currently 9.975 million ounces, valued at
11 billion pounds ($17.44 billion), the spokesman said: "There
aren't."
Britain famously sold more than half of its gold reserves in
1999, shortly before bullion started a blistering rally that
took prices to a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September
2011 from below $300 an ounce at that time.
The gold price, which has risen by around 6 percent
this year, was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,652.90 an ounce
by 1402 GMT.