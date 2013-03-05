* Retail sentiment index eases despite selloff-BullionVault
* Readings stand in contrast to heavy gold ETF outflows
* BullionVault's gold holdings unchanged in Feb. vs Jan.
NEW YORK, March 5 Private investors added
physical gold following the metal's heavy selloff late in
February, underpinning a market hit hard by heavy fund
liquidation last month, a survey by BullionVault showed on
Tuesday.
London-based BullionVault, an online physical gold and
silver market for individual investors, said its Gold Investor
Index dipped to 54.4 in February from 54.9 in January.
February's figure marked the lowest reading since September
2012.
A number above 50 indicates more buyers than sellers. While
net buying by the firm's mostly buy-and-hold type customers is
seen as bullish, net selling might suggest individual retail
investors are exiting the gold trade.
The survey stood in sharp contrast to unprecedented selling
by institutional investors in gold-backed exchange-traded funds
(ETFs). SPDR Gold Trust, the world's No. 1 gold ETF,
finished February with a record monthly outflow of 73.6 tonnes.
"During the rebound, we saw our customers come back to buy,
so the public were taking advantage of those real lows and they
continued to watch for the dips," said Miguel Perez-Santalla,
vice president of BullionVault.
The price of gold fell to a seven-month low near
$1,550 an ounce on Feb. 21, hit by talk of hedge fund
liquidation and fears the Federal Reserve might halt its
stimulus earlier than expected. Gold prices rebounded about 3
percent in the next four sessions after it hit the low.
Perez-Santalla said BullionVault's customers held a total of
32.9 tonnes of gold at the end of February, unchanged compared
with its January level.
Rallies in the U.S. equities markets to a near all-time high
on a better economic outlook also weighs heavily on safe-haven
buying.
Another indicator also suggests individuals were less
bearish than institutional investors in February, when bullion
prices fell 5 percent for a fifth consecutive monthly drop.
Sales of American Eagle gold coins rose sharply year-on-year
in February and silver coin sales posted their strongest
performance for the month since 1986. Coins are mostly popular
among smaller speculators.
The company said the survey tracks its 45,000 customers in
nearly 160 countries.
The index peaked at 71.7 in September 2011 when gold hit an
record high of above $1,920 an ounce, while it fell below 50 to
48.8 in February of 2010, BullionVault's data showed.
On Monday, spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,572 an ounce on
worries about investment demand.
(Reporting By Frank Tang. Editing by Andre Grenon)