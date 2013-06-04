* Sentiment index tumbles to 8-month low - BullionVault
* Down from April's 16-mth high hit amid historic sell-off
* Private investors keep cash in accounts, seen ready to buy
NEW YORK, June 4 Physical gold buying among
private investors slowed in May following weeks of strong
bargain hunting, a survey by online precious metals market
BullionVault showed on Tuesday.
The company said its Gold Investor Index fell to 53 in May,
an eight-month low, versus 58.6 in April.
In April, the gauge jumped to 58.6, its highest level in 16
months as investors took advantage of bargain prices after
bullion's historic sell-off.
A number above 50 indicates more buyers than sellers. While
net buying by the firm's mostly buy-and-hold type customers is
seen as bullish, net selling might suggest individual retail
investors are exiting the gold trade. BullionVault says it has
47,500 users worldwide.
"Private investors remained positive on gold, although the
bearish sentiment really accelerated in May," said Miguel
Perez-Santalla, Vice President at BullionVault in New York.
However, retail investors are likely to reenter the market
as they have been keeping their cash in their accounts for
future opportunities, said Perez-Santalla.
BullionVault's data showed cash holdings in its customers'
accounts rose 6 percent in May.
In the weeks after bullion $225-per-ounce-drop between April
12 and 16, individual investors could not get enough gold coins
and bars at bargain prices as they flew off the shelves of
physical dealers.
In May, however, demand from physical gold buyers started to
show signs of slowing as premiums of gold and silver coins and
bars began to come off their peaks.
Spot gold rose around 2 percent to $1,410 an ounce
on Monday. Bullion was still nearly $150 below its level prior
to its mid-April drop.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)