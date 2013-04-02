* Retail sentiment index down for third month -BullionVault
* Index suggests investors unconvinced about U.S. recovery
* New customers from Spain, Italy increase on Cyprus worries
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, April 2 The pace of physical gold
buying among private investors slowed in March, while bullion
market sentiment remained positive because of a near-bankruptcy
in Cyprus, a survey by BullionVault showed on Tuesday.
BullionVault, an online physical gold and silver market for
individual investors, said its Gold Investor Index dropped to
53.3 in March from 54.4 in February, marking a third consecutive
monthly decline. The March figure was the lowest reading since
last September.
The London-based firm has around 45,000 investors from 159
countries holding $2.2 billion worth of gold.
A reading above 50 indicates more buyers than sellers. While
net buying by BullionVault's mostly buy-and-hold-type customers
is seen as bullish, net selling could suggest individual retail
investors are exiting the gold trade.
"This tells us that the general public is not buying into
the U.S. recovery yet, even in the face of a stronger U.S.
dollar and U.S. stock market," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice
president of BullionVault.
On March 25, Cyprus reached a deal with international
lenders for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout that would
shut down its second largest bank and inflict heavy losses on
uninsured depositors. Tight capital controls were also imposed
to prevent a run on bank deposits.
BullionVault said that the weekend when the bailout deal was
inked was its heaviest-trading weekend since mid-October.
In the week of March 17, when the Cyprus crisis reached its
climax, BullionVault said the number of new customers from Spain
and Italy who opened accounts climbed by 167 percent from its
previous week.
In March, the price of gold climbed around 1 percent,
snapping a five-month losing streak. A better U.S. economic
outlook, reflected by Thursday's record high in equities
benchmark S&P 500, also weighed on gold.
BullionVault's index peaked at 71.7 in September 2011 when
gold hit a record high above $1,920 an ounce, while the index
fell to 48.8 in February 2010, BullionVault's data showed.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)