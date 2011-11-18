Nov 18 Central banks have bought over 200
tonnes of gold this year, set for a second year of net
purchases, as increasingly volatile fiat currencies and the
growing threat of the euro zone debt crisis to the global
economy trigger diversification.
So far this year, Mexico, Russia and Thailand are the
largest buyers overall, while Korea, Bolivia and Colombia have
made their first purchases in years. Sellers include Philippines
and Sri Lanka.
Below are the changes in official holdings of gold so far in
2011, based on data from the International Monetary Fund.
Holdings Change YTD (T)
Mexico 105.38 83.67
Russia 851.55 59.25
Thailand 152.41 52.88
Korea 39.44 24.88
Bolivia 49.34 14.00
Colombia 9.14 2.30
Tajikistan 4.74 2.19
Kazakhstan 70.44 1.56
Serbia 13.934 0.8
Ukraine 27.87 0.31
Mongolia 2.271 0.249
Malta 0.19 0.09
Greece 111.57 0.06
Pakistan 64.40 0.01
Guatemala 6.90 0.00
Czech Rep 12.45 -0.30
Sri Lanka 8.056 -7.962
Philippines 128.77 -24.8
TOTAL 209.20
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Eric Onstad)