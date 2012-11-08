* Chinese gold demand seen rising 1 pct to 860 T this year
* Jewellery, investment demand both set to climb
* Recycling volumes expected to be flat despite price rise
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 8 China's gold demand is expected to
grow 1 percent this year to a record of around 860 tonnes, the
global head of metals at consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said
on Thursday, with both jewellery and investment sales rising.
That increase means China will overtake India as the world's
biggest consumer of gold for the first time on a yearly basis,
Philip Klapwijk told the online Reuters Global Gold Forum.
"China will overtake India.... both in overall demand terms
and as the world's largest jewellery market," he said.
He said China's jewellery demand is expected to climb to
around 520 tonnes from 515 tonnes in 2011, while investment is
seen at around 270 tonnes, up from 265 tonnes last year. The
balance, of around 70 tonnes, is industrial consumption,
Klapwijk said.
China is already the main consumer of a range of
commodities, including copper, coal and iron ore.
It is also the biggest gold producer, with mine output of
371 tonnes in 2011, but it is still having to import large
quantities of gold to satisfy domestic demand.
Klapwijk said gross imports of gold were likely to top 800
tonnes this year, with the majority channelled through Hong
Kong. However, a "substantial part" of those will be
'round-tripped', a practice by which gold is transported to a
certain location, then quickly re-exported.
"Over 40 percent of flows from Hong Kong in 2012 we estimate
is for 'round tripping'," he said.
He said local trade sources suggested gold recycling -- a
major source of supply to the gold market -- was likely to
remain flat year-on-year.
"This is in spite of higher local prices," he said. "It's
not that different to the picture elsewhere. (It) seems we need
to ratchet up to another big figure - $2,000? - before a really
big shift up in scrap supply occurs."
Spot gold prices are up nearly 10 percent this year
to around $1,720 an ounce, but remain well off the record high
at $1,920.30 an ounce they hit in September last year.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)