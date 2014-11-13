* WGC cuts China gold demand f'cast for 2nd time in 3 mths
* Lower prices have not prompted buying pickup
* Consumers think prices could fall further -WGC
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Chinese appetite for gold has
dropped after last year's buying frenzy despite lower prices, an
industry body said on Thursday, cutting its annual demand
forecast for the top consumer for a second time in three months.
The World Gold Council (WGC) said it expected Chinese demand
of 850-950 tonnes this year, down from a previous estimate of
900-1,000 tonnes. Early in the year, the London-based group had
said Chinese appetite could reach 1,100 tonnes.
China consumed a record 1,065 tonnes last year as a
28-percent tumble in gold prices after a 12-year rally
unleashed a wave of buying.
"The Chinese gold market going forward is going to be a
steady market as we are back to the new normal," Albert Cheng,
managing director of WGC's far east region, told Reuters.
The firm's demand report on Thursday showed that Chinese
consumption fell 37 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of
2014 to 183 tonnes. Global gold demand dropped to its lowest in
nearly five years in the third quarter.
At about 640 tonnes, China's demand so far this year is
higher than India - another major gold consumer - although only
by about 20 tonnes.
Chinese demand for jewellery, bars and coins in the fourth
quarter has been unremarkable except for a brief spike during
the Golden Week holiday in October, the report said.
Chinese reluctance to purchase gold was underlined earlier
this month when buying remained muted despite prices dropping to
their lowest in 4-1/2 years.
Consumers are not sure prices have bottomed-out, WGC's Cheng
said, adding that China also has adequate supply.
"Last year, China imported more than their demand. Some of
that is sitting in inventory and some is being used for
financing deals," said Cheng.
"As that unwinds, it is being used in the consumer market,
and there is no need for fresh imports into China."
China imported a record 1,158 tonnes from main conduit Hong
Kong alone last year.
It could have locked up as much as 1,000 tonnes of gold in
financing deals over the last few years, a WGC report showed in
April.
Chinese firms have been using various commodities to obtain
credit after restrictions on traditional sources. Copper, iron
ore, rubber, soybeans have all been used alongside gold.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)