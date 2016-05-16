May 16 Gold Circuit Electronics :

* Says it to repurchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.54 pct stake) during the period from May 17 to July 15

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5 per share ~ T$10 per share

* Says total share repurchase consideration is T$1,213,329,557

