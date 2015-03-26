By Clara Denina
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has started talking to the main bullion trading banks about
reinstating end-of-day gold and silver forward curves, which
could be part of a bigger structural change in the precious
metals market.
A forward curve, which consists of a series of prices
reflecting tradable values for future dates, is a key indicator
of market sentiment and is widely used by banks as a reference
point for clients' forward positions at the end of each trading
day.
The LME stopped providing forward curves late last year,
when increased regulatory scrutiny of the way banks provide data
to determine financial benchmarks made bullion market makers
less inclined to participate in price-setting processes.
Forward market makers include Barclays, UBS
and JPMorgan among others.
"The next thing for us is looking back at the forward curve,
and we've been having a lot of conversations along those lines,"
said LME head of Business Development Matt Chamberlain.
He said that the LME, part of Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, was now looking into producing forward
curves based on executable forward bids and offers, or based on
transactions of daily trades submitted anonymously by the banks.
"When you talk to market participants about that, you often
get involved in a broader discussion about what the right
structure for the business is and how the forward curve would
fit into that."
After the swift transformation of precious metals benchmarks
last year, led by a regulatory drive to make them more
transparent and less vulnerable to manipulation after the 2012
Libor scandal, there are more changes ahead.
New rules on over-the-counter derivatives are expected in
Europe by 2016, while a broader review of UK markets is now
evaluating the introduction of mandatory clearing and
transaction-reporting obligations for precious metals.
"The business side is evolving and there are a lot of
organisations and individual participants in London doing a lot
of work around that," Chamberlain said.
The exchange also suspended clearing services for
over-the-counter trades in gold in September. These usually do
not use a central counterparty but are cleared bilaterally.
The LME, which has been running the platinum and
palladium price benchmarks since December, could also
look at extending forward curves to these two metals, if the
market required it, Chamberlain said.
