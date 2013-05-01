* Price recovery already starting to dampen gold demand
* Dwindling appetite for gold among speculators
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 1 Gold coins, jewellery and bars
looked like a bargain after prices crashed more than $200 an
ounce in two days last month, the steepest two-day plunge in
more than 30 years.
Shops reported an unprecedented surge in demand and mints
and refineries were working overtime to keep up.
But retailers say this enthusiasm, which helped push prices
back up again, is faltering with some investors looking for
another fall before they buy more.
Ryotaro Tomori, shop manager of Ginza SGC in Tokyo, said
some forms of coin and ingot are in short supply but more
customers now want to sell gold after the mid-April rush.
"We've realised how sensitive Japanese people holding
spendable money are to gold prices," said Takeshi Sakai, general
manager of Mitsubishi Materials Corp's precious metals division.
"We had a rush of customers on April 15, 16 and 17, and then
retail prices have somewhat settled down."
In India, the world's biggest buyers of the metal,
households took advantage of the price drop, bringing forward
purchases ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, an April-May religious
festival celebrated with gold buying, and the start of the
wedding season.
Mumbai-based jeweller Umedchand Tilokchand Zaveri said his
customer footfalls have now reduced to five customers in peak
hours from 15 customers two weeks ago, when prices slumped.
"Buying has slowed down as (customers) are waiting for gold
prices to come down after Akshaya Tritiya," said proprietor
Kumar Jain.
Demand from mints and refineries shot up in the immediate
wake of the price drop. Sales of American Eagle gold coins from
the U.S. Mint are ten times last month what they were in April
last year while Australia's Perth mint had to double its minting
capacity.
The drop in the price of the standard gold bars that are
traded on international markets drove the markup price of
bullion products such as coins and smaller ingots, higher.
Premiums in Hong Kong, the centre of bullion trading in east
Asia, rose to their highest since October 2008, though they have
now steadied at that level. Dealers in the Middle East report
that premiums have drifted down from their recent peaks.
SPECULATORS BEARISH
While buyers of coins, bars and high-carat jewellery have
been quick to jump into the gold market after its recent price
drop, speculative investors, who favour futures and gold-backed
investment funds have driven the gold market in recent years.
It was these buyers who pushed prices to a peak of $1,920.30
an ounce in September 2011, more than double the level seen
after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
It was also largely their selling that precipitated last
month's slide to two-year lows of $1,321.
While buying of coins, bars and other forms of physical gold
has helped arrest gold's slide -- it was trading at $1,463 at
1230 GMT on Wednesday -- it is unlikely to negate the impact of
dwindling appetite among bigger investors.
Outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds are
continuing apace, with holdings of the ETFs tracked by Reuters
declining more than 200 tonnes so far this month.
"You have a continued flow of metal out of ETFs, you've got
some bits and pieces of hedging business going through, you have
investors who are liquidating from other OTC sources when you
get close to the top of the range (from $1,400 to $1,480),"
Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said.
"That's being offset at the moment by that physical demand,
(but) this is not something that is ever going to drive gold
upwards in a sustained fashion for a long period of time. These
buyers are price sensitive and they are not going to be buying
indefinitely if the price goes up."
While the recent surge in demand has been broad-based, it is
the long-established but highly price-sensitive Middle Eastern,
Chinese and Indian gold bullion markets that are responsible for
the lion's share of buying.
In recent years rising prices have swiftly curbed demand in
India and the Middle East, suggesting those buyers will wait
until they can find another bargain.