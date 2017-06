U.S. June gold futures dropped more than 1 percent to $ 1,536.5 p er ounce on Wednesday morning, their lowest since December, after the euro hit a four-month low againt the dollar after Greece failed to form a government.

Efforts to form a government in Greece collapsed on Tuesday, rattling global financial markets who are worried that leftists opposed to the terms of an EU bailout will win new elections that are likely to be held next month. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by John Mair)