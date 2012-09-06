U.S. December gold futures climbed above $1,705 an ounce to their highest level since March 13 as the euro firmed on hopes the European Central Bank may announce new measures to ease the region's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

Sources told Reuters the ECB was ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme, which it is set to agree upon at Thursday's Governing Council meeting. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)